Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.