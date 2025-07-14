ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 343258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

