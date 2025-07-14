Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4%

DIS stock opened at $119.82 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.