Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 43,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 507,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 130,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.