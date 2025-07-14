Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Down 19% – What’s Next?

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.19. 263,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 43,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Zentek Stock Down 13.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$130.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Stuart Van Der Kuur sold 15,000 shares of Zentek stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total value of C$33,000.00. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

