Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $26.26. 38,091,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 120,779,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

