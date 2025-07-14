Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.93 and last traded at $59.84. 235,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,601,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

