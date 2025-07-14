Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.42 and last traded at $165.44. 560,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,921,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.19.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. CJS Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

