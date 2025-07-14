Head to Head Analysis: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Smith-Midland”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.54 billion 5.19 $2.00 billion $17.36 32.40 Smith-Midland $78.51 million 2.54 $7.68 million $1.85 20.34

Analyst Recommendations

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland. Smith-Midland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials and Smith-Midland, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 12 2 2.94 Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 0.00

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $603.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Smith-Midland.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 16.07% 12.01% 6.39% Smith-Midland 11.64% 23.92% 14.38%

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Smith-Midland on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. It licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. It serves its products to construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

