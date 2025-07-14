LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 523,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 610,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

LZ Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00.

LZ Technology Company Profile

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

