Contrasting Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) & New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and New Source Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.39 billion 0.48 $81.15 million $5.03 9.87 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

48.9% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling 5.84% 6.51% 3.72% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Drilling and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Precision Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.49%. Given Precision Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats New Source Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the geothermal, oil and natural gas industry. This segment offers services include land and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and repair of drilling and service rig equipment. In addition, it operates land drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East, as well as operates AlphaAutomation, AlphaApps, and AlphaAnalytics data services. The company offers EverGreen suite of environmental solutions comprising EverGreenMonitoring, EverGreenEnergy, and EverGreen Fuel Cell. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; equipment rentals; and camp and catering services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. This segment operates well completion and workover service rigs in Canada and the United States. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

