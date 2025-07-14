Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.10 and last traded at $67.64. Approximately 35,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 171,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. CL King started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rogers

Rogers Trading Down 8.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. Research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $280,474.20. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Rogers by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.