Head-To-Head Review: Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) vs. Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Imperial Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $269.19 million 6.83 $70.41 million $0.82 25.57 Imperial Petroleum $138.37 million 0.69 $50.16 million $1.23 2.59

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadeler A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S 29.82% 7.40% 4.50% Imperial Petroleum 32.37% 17.55% 10.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.