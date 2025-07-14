Apollon Financial LLC Buys 60 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.23 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.09 and a 200 day moving average of $288.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

