Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,282,283.36. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $386,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,442.26. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.49. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.