Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 206,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

