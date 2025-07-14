NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Cim LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

