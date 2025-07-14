Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7%

PM stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

