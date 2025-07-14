PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.19.

PEP opened at $135.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

