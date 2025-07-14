Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

PM opened at $179.73 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.84 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.