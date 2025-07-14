Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases 48 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($204.56).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 44 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($199.38).

LON:ZTF traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 310 ($4.18). The stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,170. The company has a market capitalization of £149.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 536 ($7.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.45.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

