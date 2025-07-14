Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,928,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $242.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

