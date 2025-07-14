Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $576.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

