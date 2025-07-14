Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $599.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

