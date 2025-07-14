Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,120 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,245.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,050.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

