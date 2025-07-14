iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%
IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
