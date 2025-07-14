iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.