Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $576.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

