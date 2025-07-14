The Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $704.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,135. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00. The company has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

