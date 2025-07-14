SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $22,858,894.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 293,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,458,002.70. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

