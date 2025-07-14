Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 127,488 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 127,488 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.12), for a total value of £484,454.40 ($653,343.76).

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 0.7%

LON:XPS traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 379 ($5.11). 841,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,317. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 282 ($3.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 426 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £782.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 388.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.27.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 21.90 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.27) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.87) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 434 ($5.85).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS Pensions Group

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.