Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

