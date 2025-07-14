Reviewing Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and RCM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21% RCM Technologies 4.66% 42.85% 10.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korn/Ferry International and RCM Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.38 $246.06 million $4.62 15.94 RCM Technologies $278.38 million 0.65 $13.33 million $1.73 14.07

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than RCM Technologies. RCM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korn/Ferry International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Korn/Ferry International and RCM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50 RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. RCM Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given RCM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Korn/Ferry International.

Volatility & Risk

Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats RCM Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

