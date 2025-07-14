Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Financial Survey

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Pathward Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank $57.89 million 1.43 $9.96 million $3.87 8.68 Pathward Financial $775.94 million 2.55 $168.36 million $7.41 11.18

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxford Bank and Pathward Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pathward Financial has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Pathward Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Pathward Financial 22.69% 22.50% 2.43%

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Oxford Bank on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.