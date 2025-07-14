Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEGet Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $260.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Dave traded as high as $216.50 and last traded at $216.69. 515,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 446,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.66.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

In other Dave news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total value of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,799,605.32. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Pope sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $3,237,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,817.76. This represents a 64.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. 28.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

