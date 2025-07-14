Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $192.32 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.