Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 979 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day moving average is $266.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

