Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) versus STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Financial Comparison

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical -25.46% -10.59% -8.32% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $313.90 million 2.73 -$20.21 million ($1.44) -12.02 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STAAR Surgical.

Volatility & Risk

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAAR Surgical and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 1 9 1 0 2.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 0.00

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Given STAAR Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through own representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Global Roundtable Corporation operates in the health and wellness business. It also provides products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and optical-vision medical care. The company was formerly known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. and changed its name to Global Roundtable Corporation in May 2023. Global Roundtable Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

