Comparing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. THK pays out 239.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Instruments pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 2.48% 2.34% 1.57% Texas Instruments 30.36% 28.75% 13.96%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.33 billion 1.44 $68.90 million $0.23 56.43 Texas Instruments $15.64 billion 12.77 $4.80 billion $5.27 41.71

This table compares THK and Texas Instruments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than THK. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for THK and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 1 4.00 Texas Instruments 3 15 11 2 2.39

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $202.49, indicating a potential downside of 7.88%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than THK.

Volatility and Risk

THK has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats THK on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

