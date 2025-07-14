Firestone Capital Management Has $27.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $205.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

