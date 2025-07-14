Analysts’ Upgrades for July 14th (ALLY, GPN, H, HLI, KLG, LCII, MVBF, NCNO, OHI, SEDG)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 14th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $232.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.50.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.