Focused Investors LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,190,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $117,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.