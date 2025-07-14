Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

