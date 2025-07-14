Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

CRM stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.49. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.