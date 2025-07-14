Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $747.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $733.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

