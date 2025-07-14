Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

