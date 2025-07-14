Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.49.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.13. 1,615,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

