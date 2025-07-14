Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 93,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 113.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 109,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $4,303,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $181.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

