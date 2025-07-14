Dakota Wealth Management Sells 17,541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $135.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

