Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.19.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.