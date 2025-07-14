Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given a $181.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) received a $181.00 target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

PM traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $180.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $104.84 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

